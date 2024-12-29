Ukraine’s defense ministry to centralize efforts on prisoners of war, says minister Umerov

(MENAFN) The of Defense of Ukraine is ready to concentrate all functions linked to the matter of prisoners of war (POWs).



Defense Rustem Umerov stated this in a conference of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Ukrinform reports quoting the Coordination Headquarters' post on Facebook.



"The Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive instructions to coordinate all measures for the evacuation and repatriation of civilians with the Coordination Headquarters," Umerov said.



The conference, led by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, discussed many crucial problems. Topics such as the work of regional firms, the organization of a Public Council, and the certification of war crimes done by Russian troops.



The major emphasis of the conference was the pursued effort to free Ukrainian POWs and return individuals illegally seized by Russia.



Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Coordination Headquarters, stressed enhancing collaboration among all constitutional divisions of the Security and Defense Forces. He underlined the major priorities: arranging the freedom of citizens from Russian prisoners, assisting families of POWs and arrested individuals, countering the attacker news effect on Ukrainian community.



