Iran's steel output sees steady growth, solidifies global ranking

(MENAFN) Iran’s crude steel production exceeded 28 million tons in the first 11 months of 2024, reflecting a 0.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the World Steel Association (WSA). The country maintained its position as the world’s 10th largest steel producer during this period, as reported by Iran's Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).



In November alone, Iranian steel mills produced 3.1 million tons, a 0.1 percent increase compared to November 2023. Globally, 71 steel-producing nations manufactured 146.8 million tons of steel in November 2024, marking a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise.



Iran’s steel output grew by 5.8 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1402 (ending March 19), reaching 29.334 million tons, according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA). This includes 18.45 million tons of billet and bloom, a 9.2 percent increase, and 10.88 million tons of slabs, a 0.7 percent rise compared to the prior year.



Sponge iron production also saw an 8.5 percent increase over the same period, further bolstering Iran’s position in the global steel industry.



In January 2024, Iran advanced its global ranking, becoming the ninth-largest steel producer, as reported by the WSA, showcasing the country’s steady growth in this vital industrial sector.

