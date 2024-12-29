Indian Railways Completes 6,450 Km Track Renewal, Raises Speed To 130 Kmph On Key Sections

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Indian Railways achieved 6,450 km of complete track renewal, 8,550 turnout renewals and raised speeds to 130 kmph over 2,000 km in 2024, according to the Railway Ministry's year-end review released on Sunday.

It also electrified 3,210 route km of tracks in 2024, extending the electrified broad gauge (BG) to 97 per cent with capacity reaching 2,014 MW.

A record 136 Vande Bharat trains and the first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail were introduced during the year, alongside 21,513 special train trips during peak seasons, the review highlighted.

As many as 10,000 locos are being equipped with Kavach safety technology and bids have been invited for 15,000 route km as part of the modernisation drive to improve safety on the railway network, the review highlighted.

The railways also loaded 1,473 million tonnes of freight in 2024, achieving a 3.86 per cent growth to increase earnings, with Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) facilitating over 72,000 train runs.

Besides, work started on the redevelopment of 1,198 stations out of 1,337 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The other stations are at different stages of tendering and planning. Redevelopment of Railway Stations across the country will have a multiplier effect on the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth, according to the review.

Six railway stations viz Rani Kamlapati Station of West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital station of Western Railway, Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of Śouth Western Railway, the first phase of Gomti Nagar Railway station of North Eastern Railway, Ayodhya railway station of Northern Railway and Cuttack Railway Station of East Coast Railway have been developed and commissioned, the report said.

The railways also digitised heritage sites, including 80 stations and 78 structures, while festivals like Ghum boosted tourism, it said.

The No Elephant Intrusion Detection System (EIDS) has also been commissioned at a critical vulnerable location in NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway) for preventing accidents involving elephants at a total cost of Rs 208 crore.

The Railway Board has also advised Zonal Railways and CRIS to Development of an Application for monitoring of Coach Guidance System (CGS) and Train Indicators Boards (TIB) integrated with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES).

Besides, the use of Digital Very High Frequency (VHF) sets has been introduced over Indian Railways for communication between Loco pilots and Guards to ensure higher levels of safety and efficiency.

To harness the advantages offered by Digital technology-based VHF sets, the Railway Board has approved that only Digital 5W Walkie-Talkie sets shall be procured over Indian Railways, the review added.