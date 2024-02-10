Afghanistan's Permanent Seat In U.N. Must Be Given To The Islamic Emirate: Senior Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Feb 11 (NNN-ANA) – Afghanistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said, Afghanistan's permanent seat in the United Nations must be given to the Islamic Emirate, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported yesterday.

Kabir made the remarks in a meeting with Roza Otunbayeva, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, saying that, the international community should recognise the current government, as all conditions for recognition have been met.

The senior official also called sanctions on the Islamic Emirate and government officials unfair, stressing that, the move would affect its interaction with the world.– NNN-ANA

