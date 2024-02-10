Kuwait Amir Congratulates Qatar On Asia Cup Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani expressing his sincere pleasure of Qatar 's victory at the final of the Asian Cup (AFC) Qatar 2023.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the high sporting spirit displayed by all the teams of the participating countries and the distinguished performance presented by the Qatari team, which enabled them to triumph in this tournament.

Kuwait's Amir noted that winning such a tournament represents an achievement for Gulf and Arab football and an embodiment of the high level of sports it has reached.

His Highness the Amir also expressed great delight for the exceptional success of the tournament hosted by Qatar during the period from January 12th to February 10th.

In his cable, His Highness the Amir pointed out that such achievement reflected the civilized status of the sisterly State of Qatar.

He added that the impressive organization of this continental event also showed the comprehensive development and renaissance the Arabian Gulf state has reached in different domains under the wise leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad who helped elevate Qatar's status on the regional and international stages.

His Highness the Amir wished Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim, the Amir's Father Sheikh Hamad, and the whole Qatari Royal Family everlasting wellbeing and further progress and prosperity to the State of Qatar and its people under their wise leadership. (end)

mb









MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836388