Egypt's Powerhouse 'The Tank' Hamed Khallaf Secures Back-To-Back Gold At World Cup Weightlifting Championship

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian weightlifting and physical strength champion Hamed Khallaf, affectionately known as“The Tank,” secured the gold medal for the second consecutive year at the World Cup Championship, presently taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Despite grappling with an unstable health condition and having undergone surgery several months ago, Khallaf's unwavering determination propelled him to clinch the top spot. He expressed his satisfaction with the victory, underscoring the significant effort he invested to maintain his winning streak.

In the latest tournament, Khallaf accumulated 920kg, garnering fewer points compared to the previous year's World Championships. Nevertheless, his dedication and perseverance shone through, securing another impressive victory.

Grateful for the unwavering support, Khallaf extended his thanks to his family, friends, and all those who stood by him during his journey to this remarkable achievement.

Tarek Rahmi, Governor of Gharbia, conveyed congratulations on behalf of the people of Gharbia to the champion Hamed Khallaf, a representative of Meet Habesh village in the Tanta district. Rahmi expressed his pride in these exceptional role models who elevate Egypt's stature on the global sports stage.

Hailing from Meet Habesh, Khallaf has notched up numerous championships, clinching both gold and silver medals in various world championships, both domestically and internationally. His consistent success reflects not only personal dedication but also serves as a source of national pride for Egypt.