Kuwait Hosts Arab Economic Tourism Forum Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is set to play host to the first-ever Arab forum on economic tourism on Sunday, with representatives from 12 countries partaking.

Organized by the Council of Arab Businesswomen, the five-day event comes as the State of Kuwait has recently been handpicked by the council's investment committee as a "model of Arab economy".

The forum is co-supervised by the Federation of Kuwaiti Professionals and Business Associates for Small and Medium Enterprises (BPW), which is a member of the Council of Arab Businesswomen, and Kuwait Economic Society.

Speaking at a news conference on this occasion, the council's chairwoman Sheikh Dr. Hessa Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said choosing Kuwait as a model of economy and investment in the Arab world reflects its regional status and economic weighty.

She said Kuwait has always been an example to follow in view of its economic measures that serve societal interests.

"Kuwait was and is still pioneering in everything and in various domains and is considered by everyone to be a land of amity and giving, and that's why it was selected by the Council of Arab Businesswomen (as an Arab economic model)," she added.

For her part, the federation's Deputy Chairwoman Khairiah Dashti said the forum will draw representatives from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Tunisia and Morocco.

The event features tours by the participating delegations of the Kuwait National Museum, Science Center, Al-Salam Palace and Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center and ancient popular markets, she elaborated.

The federation's Secretary-General Jameela Al-Dawas, also speaking at the news conference, said the federation mainly aims at women's economic empowerment and contribution to developing the economic capabilities of the private sector.

She noted that the federation seeks to encourage and stimulate the development of professional skills and open channels of effective dialogue with state agencies in order to wipe out obstacles hindering development goals.

For his part, Chairman of the Kuwaiti Economic Society Mishar Alabduljaleel said the State, in coordination with civil society organizations, is properly doing its due role to create a distinguished business environment with a view to roping in world companies and foreign capital. (end)

