Explosion In Azerbaijan's Khojavend Wounds One

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A military
explosive device has exploded in Khojavend, Trend reports, referring
to the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
As to the information, the police received information about the
explosion of a military explosive device at a beekeeping farm in
the territory of Chartar village in Khojavend district at about
09:30 on February 10.
As a result of the explosion, Aleskerov Samir Fizuli oglu (born
in 1996) received a hand injury and was immediately
hospitalized.
