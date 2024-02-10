               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Explosion In Azerbaijan's Khojavend Wounds One


2/10/2024 3:07:57 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A military explosive device has exploded in Khojavend, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

As to the information, the police received information about the explosion of a military explosive device at a beekeeping farm in the territory of Chartar village in Khojavend district at about 09:30 on February 10.

As a result of the explosion, Aleskerov Samir Fizuli oglu (born in 1996) received a hand injury and was immediately hospitalized.

