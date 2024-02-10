Banned Outfit KLO’S Member Arrested By STF In North Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Saturday informed that its Special Task Force arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) on Friday night.

The arrested person has been identified as Tapas Roy (27) and is known to be an extremely close confidant of KLO supremo Jeevan Singh.

State police sources said on Saturday that this is not the first time that Roy has been held by the police.

“He was earlier arrested by Nagaland Police and the latter handed him over to Assam Police. In Assam he was in judicial custody for quite some time,” a state police official said.

It is learnt that Roy started his journey as an active member of All India Kamtapur Students' Union (AIKSU). Later he came in touch with Jeevan Singh, following which he became an active member of the KLO.

It is learnt that the STF had issued a notice to him for appearance at the force's office in north Bengal for interrogation. Honouring the notice he appeared at the STF office on Friday night and after some initial questioning he was arrested.

“We have already secured his custody and now we will interrogate him to find out why he is back in West Bengal and about his future plans here. He will also be questioned about his other associates in the state,” the state police official said.

Roy is the resident of Kumargram block in Alipurduar district in North Bengal. The main charges against him are relating to his involvement in recruiting local youths for KLO as well as extortion from businessmen in north Bengal.

