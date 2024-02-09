(MENAFN- Baystreet) EVI Issues Quarterly and Half-Year Results

Schaedler Chooses Bridgeline's HawkSearch

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares tailed off Friday, as the company, a provider of marketing software, today announced Schaedler Yesco, an Electrical Distribution Company with 29 locations representing over 1,000 brands including Siemens, Philips (NYSE:PHG), Rockwell Automation and 3M (NYSE:MMM), has chosen Bridgeline's HawkSearch to power its website's search.

HawkSearch will enhance Schaedler Yesco's eCommerce strategy by offering precise search tailored to electrical industry professionals and consumers alike. This includes advanced part number search functionality for both full and partial numbers, unit of measurement conversion, and merchandising tools to run product-specific campaigns.

This morning's news release also said, the implementation enables customers to conduct searches using partial product numbers or descriptions of an item's function. For example, a customer seeking an indoor lighting fixture with a remembered fragment like "MG-3R" or its“3-inch LED indoor downlight fixture” can input this into HawkSearch.

Founded in 1924, Schaedler Yesco operates 29 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, delivering products and services for lighting, datacom, automation, and industrial needs. HawkSearch's capabilities are designed to handle the intricate requirements of Schaedler Yesco's diverse inventory, offering solutions for complex search queries that are essential for the electrical industry's professionals and clients.

BLIN shares opened Friday trading down two cents, or 2.4%, to 80 cents.









