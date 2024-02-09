Egypt's Bold Stand: Leading Gaza Aid, Demanding Ceasefire, Rejecting Displacement

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Presidency said it fully supports the statements of US President Joe Biden regarding the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing joint efforts to achieve a ceasefire, enforce a humanitarian truce, and facilitate rapid aid delivery.

In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency reiterated its agreement with Biden's remarks on February 8th, highlighting shared positions on the rejection of forced displacement and the pursuit of peace, security, and stability in the Middle East.

The statement underlined Egypt's unwavering commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Since the crisis began, the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side has remained open without restrictions, serving as a crucial entry point for aid.

Egypt has also mobilized significant resources, including large quantities of humanitarian supplies from within the country and from other nations arriving through the El Arish Airport. The Presidency emphasized its active role in pressuring all parties to allow unimpeded aid flow.

However, the statement acknowledged challenges posed by repeated Israeli shelling of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, which has occurred four times, hindering the delivery of crucial aid. Despite these obstacles, Egypt promptly repaired and adjusted the crossing once the other side was secure, demonstrating its commitment to maximizing aid flow.

The Presidency underscored Egypt's leadership role in mobilizing and delivering aid, driven by a deep sense of humanitarian responsibility towards the Palestinian people. It highlighted its extensive efforts, including:



Coordinating with regional, international, and UN entities.

Facilitating visits by international and UN officials to witness Egypt's substantial aid delivery efforts. Ensuring 80% of aid reaching the Gaza Strip originates from Egypt, both through government and civil society initiatives.

The statement reiterated Egypt's unwavering commitment to achieving a swift ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians facing immense hardships. It emphasized continued leadership in organizing and mobilizing humanitarian aid, urging all parties to collaborate and facilitate its delivery.

Furthermore, the Presidency condemned any attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands, emphasizing that the only viable solution lies in a two-state resolution with an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.