Chikkamagaluru: Congress Workers Disrupt Sulibele's Namo Bharat Program; Over 200 BJP Workers Retaliate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tensions flared in Chikkamagaluru as Congress workers disrupted a program organized by Chakravarthy Sulibele's Namo Bharat initiative. The incident, which took place in Vijayapura layout of Chikkamagaluru

city, saw Congress workers displaying black flags and unbuttoning their shirts in protest.

The disruption occurred as Chakravarthy Sulibele arrived for the event, prompting more than 200 BJP workers to retaliate against the Congress workers. Stones were reportedly pelted at the building where the Congress workers were present, leading to a tense atmosphere on Vijayapura road.

Congress labelled as Muslim party: Chakravarthy Sulibele slams revoke of Hijab ban in Karnataka

BJP Ex-Minister CT Ravi, left the stage to confront those displaying the black flags. BJP workers, incensed by the disruption, began searching for the Congress workers, even climbing light poles in their search.

India's Regional Rapid Transit System trains to be called as 'Namo Bharat'

As tensions escalated, the police intervened to protect the Congress workers from the angry BJP supporters. However, this move only further fueled the ire of the BJP workers, who clashed with the police, questioning their decision to protect those who had disrupted the program.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amate swiftly responded to the situation, arriving at the scene and taking action. More than 20 Congress workers were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.