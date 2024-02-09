Andrew Jones Auctions' DTLA Collections & Estates Auction, Feb. 28Th-29Th, Features Property From The Dumke Family Trust

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Russian 88 standard silver-gilt, 'jewel' inset and cloisonne enameled Bratina with the mark of K Faberge, with imperial warrant, Moscow (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Pair of Regency sterling silver covered vegetable dishes by Paul Storr (London, 1817) (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Gabriel Argy-Rousseau pate-de-verre vase, early 20th century (est. $6,000-$8,000).

William IV sterling silver two-handled tray by Paul Storr (London, 1834) (est. $6,000-$8,000).

Oil and charcoal on canvas by Donna Howell-Sickles (American, b. 1949), titled Woman Running with Dogs and Horses (1986), 59 inches by 72 inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Edmund Wattis Dumke and Carol Dean Browning Dumke were descendants of two notable families. They were philanthropists, horse enthusiasts and art collectors.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrew Jones Auctions' DTLA Collections & Estates auction slated for Wednesday and Thursday, February 28th and 29th, features property from the Edmund W. and Carol Browning Dumke Family Trust of Sun Valley, Idaho.Clients are welcome to preview the sales in advance and the gallery will be open to an in-room audience on auction days. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The auctions will begin at 10 am Pacific time each day. Online bidding will be provided by AndrewJonesAuctions, Invaluable and LiveAuctioneers.Edmund Wattis Dumke and Carol Dean Browning Dumke were descendants of two notable 20th century families in the Western United States. They were both generous philanthropists, horse enthusiasts and art collectors. Ed was also an entrepreneur. Ed married his Ogden hometown sweetheart, Carol Dean Browning, on Sept. 12, 1950.Carol's father, Val Browning, was an enthusiastic collector of art, jewelry, decorative arts and Old Master paintings. Thirty-nine paintings of his, including Dance Around the Maypole by Pieter Brueghel, the Younger (1564-1638) were donated to the University of Utah to form the Browning Collection at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.The collection up for bid includes items from Val Browning's estate not donated to the museum, plus other acquired items purchased by Ed and Carol over a lifetime of collecting art. Most were displayed in Ed and Carol's long-term home in Sun Valley.Important silver pieces include a pair of Regency sterling covered vegetable dishes (est. $8,000-$12,000); a William IV sterling tea tray (est. $6,000-$8,000) by Paul Storr, London; a Russian 88 standard silver enameled and 'jewel' inset bratina marked for Faberge (est. $8,000-$12,000); an extensive Buccellati Quirinale sterling flatware service (est. $20,000-$30,000); and ornamental figure and hollowware, like a set of eight sterling models of dancing putti (est. $2,000-$3,000).Also in the collection are works in glass and ceramics, including a Gabriel Argy-Rousseau pate-de-verre vase (est. $6,000-$8,000); an extensive Val St. Lambert Danse de Flore glassware service (est. $5,000-8,000); a Tiffany Studios yellow Favrile glass vase (est. $800-$1,200); and an extensive flock of Royal Worcester models of birds mostly by Dorothy Doughty (each lot est. $300-$500).Fine art offerings range from two oils on canvas by George Delfgaauw, titled Barges on a Canal (est. $800-$1,200) and Horses and Carts on a Beach (est. $700-$1,000) to Donna Howell-Sickles's Woman Running with Dogs and Horses, 1986 (est. $3,000-$5,000). Other highlights include an imposing Italian Neoclassical giltwood mirror (est. $3,000-$5,000); Western art; Hermès scarves; and Jay Strongwater ornaments and table decorations.Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century.The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions' sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, from antiquity to the 21st century.To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the DTLA Collections & Estates auction featuring property from The Edmund W. and Carol Browning Dumke Family Trust, Sun Valley, Idaho on Wednesday and Thursday, February 28th and 29th, visit or call 213-748-8008. Updates are posted often.# # # #

