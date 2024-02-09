Pakistan Election Day Marred By Terror Attacks, Imran Khan Party's Independent Candidates Lead

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani army announced that on the day of the general elections in various parts of the country, 51 terrorist attacks occurred, resulting in the deaths of 12 security personnel and injuries to 39 others.

The Pakistani army said in a statement that terrorist attacks mainly occurred in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The statement by the Pakistani army mentioned that by deploying 137,000 security personnel and 7,600 members of the Rapid Response Forces in 6,000 sensitive polling stations, a safe and secure environment for the people was ensured.

The official voting time in all national and provincial constituencies in various cities of Pakistan continued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, February 8th, and vote counting is ongoing thereafter.

In yesterday's elections, Pakistan had 128,585,760 eligible voters, of which more than 69,263,000 were men and more than 59,322,000 were women.

According to reports from Pakistani media, the announcement of election results has been delayed for various reasons.

Media outlets continue to report unexpected leads for independent candidates affiliated with the Imran Khan party.

According to Express Tribune, Gohar Ali Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that his party is currently leading with a minimum of 150 seats in the National Assembly.

He added that his party will form the government in the center and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after winning the elections on Thursday.

Official election results have not been announced after the end of voting and recounting.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has begun announcing the official results of vote counting in electoral constituencies in stages, but at the same time, Pakistani news networks have also published unofficial results of the vote count.

Despite reports of leads by candidates affiliated with the Imran Khan party, the Election Commission of Pakistan has stated that it is the sole and definitive authority for the publication of election results.

It is worth noting that Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the chairman and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, are currently in prison.

