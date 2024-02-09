Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) By Coopersurgical® And Fulgent Genetics Launch Innovative Genetic Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Testing offers CBR families the opportunity to proactively seek additional information about their child's health

‍TRUMBULL, Conn. and EL MONTE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperSurgical®, a global leader in fertility and women's health, and Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT ), a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that they have partnered to offer families of Cord Blood Registry® (CBR®) exclusive newborn genetic screening panels.

"We are proud to offer our CBR families additional resources that complement our newborn stem cell services as we continue to deliver personalized, cutting-edge solutions to families nationwide," said Holly Sheffield, President of CooperSurgical.

Utilizing Fulgent's Picture® Genetics platform, CBR, the largest private newborn stem cell preservation company in the world, now offers a range of genetic testing options to its families, including:



CBR SnapshotTM genetic test

– screens children for over 250 genes

related to metabolic disorders, blood disorders, cancers, cardiovascular disorders, and hearing/vision loss where early detection may provide actionable information and may be managed with medication, diet, or other therapies.1

CBR PortraitTM genetic test

– screens

children

for over 600

genes, covering everything in

CBR Snapshot, plus additional genes related to hearing loss, actionable epilepsy, immunodeficiency, heart conditions, and neonatal diabetes. CBR Portrait includes more than twice as many genes as CBR Snapshot and may identify more rare causes of these conditions. If a patient were to test negative, the results further reduce the likelihood that a patient has the conditions included on the test.1

CBR LandscapeTM genetic test – screens children for over 1,500 genes, covering everything in CBR Snapshot and CBR Portrait, plus genes associated with an even broader range of genetic conditions.

CBR Landscape also includes a pharmacogenetic (PGx) component, which is a type of genetic testing that can determine how a person breaks down or metabolizes certain medications. This test can identify a potential for adverse reactions to more than 100 medications.1 It is one of the most comprehensive pediatric genetic tests available.1

"Partnering with CBR allows us to help provide more families with actionable information about their newborn's health," said Brandon Perthuis, Chief Commercial Officer of Fulgent Genetics. "Part of our mission is to use our resources and testing to improve the lives of those around us. Newborn genetic analysis serves as an illustration of this commitment, as early intervention may significantly improve health outcomes for many of these conditions."

These Picture Genetic tests are available now exclusively to CBR clients. All three Picture tests evaluate over 30 genes associated with conditions that are potentially treatable with newborn stem cells as part of a stem cell transplant.1

For more information, please visit .

About CBR ®

by CooperSurgical

Cord Blood Registry (CBR) is the largest private newborn stem cell company in the world, helping parents store stem cells from cord blood and cord tissue for their children. Founded in 1994, CBR is the #1 choice for parents1 and most recommended by OB/GYNs for newborn stem cell preservation.2 The company has released over 700 samples intended for use in transplant medicine and regulated investigational regenerative medicine applications.1 CBR is here to help expand the possibilities of what newborn stem cell therapies can do for families and give parents the confidence to Bank on CBRTM. More information can be found at .

About CooperSurgical ®

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:

COO ). CooperSurgical, headquartered in

Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's health care clinicians. More information can be found at

.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO ) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies ("Cooper") has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit

.

About Picture® Genetics

Picture Genetics was launched in 2019 as a service of Fulgent Genetics. Picture Genetics offers consumers direct access to Fulgent's advanced genetic testing and analytics capabilities from the ease and comfort of home, at an affordable price point. With multiple tests available to meet the varying needs of consumers, Picture Genetics provides a holistic approach to at-home genetic screening to complement Fulgent's comprehensive genetic testing analysis. Picture Genetics reports provide medically actionable, clinical-level results with professional medical oversight in one easy process. Visit

for more information.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent's clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, comprehensive genetic testing, and high-quality anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve the quality of patient care. Fulgent's therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

