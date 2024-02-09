World Bank To Look Into Fall Of Caspian Sea Level

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. The World Bank
(WB) will conduct a study on the decline of the Caspian Sea level,
Trend reports via the port of Aktau.
WB specialists visited the seaport to introduce the team that
will carry out the research.
Over the next 18 months, experts from HR Wallingford Company
will systematically examine data from previous studies on the
Caspian Sea, results of regional climate models (RCM), prepare a
digital elevation model, and a hydrological model of the
watersheds.
Hydrodynamic modeling of the entire Caspian Sea and the port of
Aktau will also be conducted using software (TELEMAC) to simulate
future climate change scenarios.
The data and recommendations generated during the research will
be utilized in subsequent projects for the reconstruction and
modernization of the infrastructure and equipment of the Aktau
port.
To note, the decline in the Caspian Sea level over the past
decades has become a serious problem affecting the ecology,
economy, and social aspects of the countries bordering this inland
body of water.
Experts express concerns about the long-term consequences of
this phenomenon, including loss of biodiversity, deterioration of
water and air quality, as well as threats to economic
stability.
