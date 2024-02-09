               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TELUS Corporation NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND


2/9/2024 7:04:14 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU ) hereby gives notice that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3761 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2024.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
February 8, 2024

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

