Catrice Celebrates Valentine's Day With A Timeless Twist: Recreate The Old Money Look Using Our Exciting Products.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Catrice Cosmetics, a renowned name in the beauty industry, is excited to unveil the captivating 'Old Money Look' as the ultimate makeup trend of the season. Embodying elegance and sophistication and embracing the enchanting timelessness of a bygone era, encapsulating the allure of opulent beauty.

With Catrice Cosmetics' Soft Glam Filter Fluid and Cheek Affair Blush and Highlighter, anyone can effortlessly achieve this coveted trend and perfectly capture the essence of this trend.

Soft Glam Filter Fluid – A Skin-Perfecting Necessity:

The Soft Glam Filter Fluid is a true game-changer. This innovative formula combines the benefits of skincare and makeup, ensuring a smooth and radiant base. This lightweight fluid effortlessly blurs imperfections, leaving the skin with a soft-focus, airbrushed effect. Its long-lasting wear ensures a velvety finish throughout the day, creating the perfect canvas to paint on the Old Money Look.

Cheek Affair Blush and Highlighter – The Glow Enhancer:

To complete the Old Money Look, Catrice's Cheek Affair Blush and Highlighter add the perfect touch of radiance. This luxurious duo features finely milled blush and highlighter powders that blend seamlessly into the skin. With a single stroke, the blush delivers a natural flush of color, while the highlighter imparts a dewy, luminous glow to the high points of the face, enhancing features and capturing attention.

Recreating the Old Money Look – A Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Begin by applying the Soft Glam Filter Fluid to a clean and moisturized skin, blending it evenly across the face with your fingertips or a foundation brush, to achieve a flawless complexion.

2. Using a soft brush, sweep the Cheek Affair Blush onto the apples of your cheeks, building up the color to your desired intensity.

3. Next, apply the Cheek Affair Highlighter to the high points of your face, including the cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid's bow. Blend the product gently for a natural, ethereal radiance.

4. Complete the timeless Old Money Look by adding your signature lip color using Catrice Shine Bomb Lip Lacquer, and accentuating the eyes with subtle, neutral eyeshadows and defined brows.

Catrice Cosmetics invites makeup enthusiasts to explore the richness of the 'Old Money Look' trend and experience the transformative power of their star products. Discover the timeless beauty within yourself and Own Your Magic!