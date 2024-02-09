Bromelain Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Bromelain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global bromelain market share . The global market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.

Bromelain is a protein-digesting enzyme or protease obtained from the fruit, steam, and juice of the pineapple plant. It inhibits the aggregation of blood platelets, reducing the risk of arterial thrombosis and embolism, which is often widely employed for treating cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). It also contains chemicals that interfere with tumor cells and slow blood clotting. In addition, it triggers the body to make substances to fight swelling and pain and demonstrates effectiveness as a fibrinolytic agent by enhancing the conversion of plasminogen into plasmin, thereby promoting fibrinolysis. Moreover, it is highly effective at safely removing damaged tissue from wounds and second and third-degree burns when deployed as a topical cream and is widely used as an alternative treatment to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in homeopathy. Additionally, it alleviates swelling, congestion, and joint stiffness and treats inflammatory bowel disorders. Owing to these benefits, bromelain is widely adopted in healthcare, cosmetics, and food and beverages (F&B) sectors across the globe.

Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding healthcare sector. In addition, the growing occurrences of cancer, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for bromelain in the pharmaceutical industry due to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties is influencing the market growth. It is commonly used as a dietary supplement to alleviate post-surgical pain and bruising. It also relieves certain symptoms associated with osteoarthritis, diarrhea, and diabetes, while enhancing drug absorption, including antibiotics. Moreover, the widespread adoption of bromelain by sports professionals to address acute inflammation resulting from injuries represent another major growth-inducing factor. It also treats chronic inflammatory, malignant, and autoimmune conditions. Besides this, the escalating demand for bromelain to be absorbed in the intestines without degradation or loss of biological activity is propelling its utilization as an oral enzyme therapy for oncology patients. Along with this, the rising product demand in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, especially in the meat and seafood segment, for tenderizing the meat for consumers, is augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the bromelain market is growing at different rates in numerous regions, with North America being one of the largest bromelain markets due to the growing demand in the healthcare sector, rising disposable incomes of individuals, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of bromelain. Furthermore, the industry is expected to face competition in the upcoming years as various key players are implementing competitive strategies to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in 2017, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited completed the acquisition of evoxx technologies GmbH, a 100% stake in a Germany-based company. This strategic move allowed Advanced Enzymes to enhance its research and development (R&D) capabilities and enabled the creation of specific enzyme molecules as needed.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Source:



Stem Fruit

Breakup by Application:



Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited.

Changsha Natureway Co. Ltd.

Creative Enzymes

Enzybel International (Floridienne S.A.)

Enzyme Development Corporation

Enzyme Technologies (PTY) Ltd.

Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co. Ltd.

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

Mitushi Biopharma Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

