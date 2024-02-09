Pentagon Says It Will Work Effectively With New Commander-In-Chief Of AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has the right to choose who will lead the country's Armed Forces, and the United States will work effectively with the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

"President Zelensky is the president of his country, and Ukraine, unlike Russia, has democratic civilian control over the Armed Forces," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

Wallander called Oleksandr Syrsky "an experienced and successful commander."

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhny and thanked him for two years of defense of Ukraine.

The President appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Syrskyi has been the Chief of Staff of the Anti-Terrorist Operation since the beginning of the fighting in eastern Ukraine. In particular, he was one of the main commanders of the ATO forces during the battles for Debaltseve in the winter of 2015. He coordinated the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from Debaltseve. The "Bars" group formed by Syrskyi covered the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the city.

In 2016, he headed the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which coordinates the operational activities of various Ukrainian security forces in Donbas. In 2017, he was the commander of the entire Anti-Terrorist Operation in eastern Ukraine, which was later replaced by the Joint Forces Operation.

From May 6 to August 5, 2019, he was the Commander of the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces. Since August 5, 2019, he has been the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Syrskyi was responsible for the defense of Kyiv, and later was one of the commanders of the Armed Forces' counteroffensive in Kharkiv region.