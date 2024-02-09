Thomas The Tank Engine Bubbly Adventure Tour Comes To The T Delaware River Railroad Excursions August 16,17,18

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Erin Elizabeth MarinoPHILLIPSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“'Pop' on board a train ride adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine! Day Out With Thomas : Bubble Tour is heading to The Delaware River Railroad Excursions with loads of bubble themed games and activities! Enjoy live entertainment, photo ops, the exclusive gift shop, lawn games and so much more. Take a real train ride with Thomas and spend the day creating memories for the whole family.”This event features a train ride behind Thomas, live shows, a ventriloquist and juggler as well as a meet and greet with Sir Topham Hatt.One of the highlights is the imagination station, a huge tent full of fun. Spin Art, temporary tattoos, coloring, stamping and Thomas trains to play with.Great carnival food is also available all day.Choose Any Combination of EventsDuring the event there will be two trains running, the Thomas train (25 minute ride) and the River/Mine Train.Combination tickets are available. in rides. The river train is a scenic 1.5 hour round trip ride along the Delaware River or add the option of The Susquehanna Mine Experience.The Susquehanna Mining CompanyThe History of The Mine is both hilarious and tragic. Participants learn the history of the mine and how to pan for real gems, mostly rubies and garnet.After the short tour each Miner will be presented a basic bag of mining "rough". Any gems found may be taken home.The mine store if full of gems, crystals and other mining treasures to take home.The Delaware River Railroad Excursions are operated by the The New York Susquehanna & Western Technical & Historical Society Inc., a non-profit 501 c (3) living museum. All proceeds are used for our many educational programs as well as the restoration of our historic railroad equipmentTickets for the event are now on sale at 877trainride

