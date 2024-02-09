Bata Unveils Latest 10/10 Collection For A Fashionable Spring-Summer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 07 February, 2023: Bata India has unveiled its much-anticipated â€ ̃10/10â€TM Collection with a range of hottest styles to transform your everyday into an extraordinary 10 on 10 stylish moment. Featuring carefully curated styles from Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, NorthStar, Hush Puppies and Bata, the latest collection is available across Bataâ€TMs vast retail network in India & on Bata making global styles accessible to everyone.



Thereâ€TMs no denying that the right pair of footwear can make or break a look and Bataâ€TMs 10/10 collection is bound to capture everyoneâ€TMs attention. Whether you love the elevating feel of heels or the comfort of classic white sneakers, the curated range caters to everyone from fashionable trendsetters to professionals who are always on the go. The collection comes right in time to celebrate key consumer moments like the wedding season, office and school buying, ensuring you have on-trend styles for every occasion.



Speaking on the new collection launch, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Bata India Limited said, "We have been building a strong style journey for Bata to make premium, fashionable designs accessible to our customers. With the latest 10/10 collection, we have set out to redefine footwear fashion, bringing together the best of Bataâ€TMs diverse portfolio that seamlessly blends style, comfort and innovation. As the fashion landscape evolves, we want to empower individuals to step out in confidence and express their unique style effortlessly.â€



Bata has launched five vibrant digital films that showcase how the latest 10/10 collection elevates looks for every occasion. Whether you are transitioning from work to an outdoor brunch with Bata Comfit, getting ready with your girl friends for a glam night with Red Label, hanging out with your friends in classic North Star sneakers, the collection promises to turn every occasion into a fashionable moment. This will be supported by a 360 degree retail and digital campaign.



About BATA India:



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2022. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 2,150+ stores (Company Owned, Franchise and Store in store point of sales). Augmented by thousands of Multi Brand Outlets and a robust omni-channel presence across D2C and marketplaces, Bata India sells close to 50 million pairs annually.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Akanksha Arya

Email :...