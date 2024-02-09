Home Decor Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Business Opportunites And Report Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The global home decor market size reached US$ 749.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,087.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2024-2032.

The growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the home decor market across the globe. Consumers are increasingly aware of their environmental impact, leading to a preference for decor made from recycled, natural, or sustainably sourced materials. This shift is not only environmentally conscious but also introduces unique textures and aesthetics into home decor.

The market is also driven by the incorporation of smart home technology. Automated lighting systems, smart furniture, and IoT-enabled home accessories are gaining popularity for their convenience and energy efficiency. This trend reflects the increasing integration of technology into everyday life. Additionally, there is a rising demand for multifunctional and space-saving furniture, particularly in urban areas with limited living space. Furniture that offers storage solutions or can be easily converted for multiple uses is particularly sought after.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-decorative-materials-market/requestsample

Increased Disposable Income:

Increased disposable income plays a crucial role in the growth of the home decor market. As consumers have more financial resources at their disposal, they are more inclined to allocate funds toward enhancing their living spaces. This trend is not just about basic needs; it reflects a desire for better quality, aesthetic appeal, and comfort in home environments. With higher disposable income, people can afford more luxurious and high-quality decor items, leading to a demand for premium products. This increase in spending power also encourages frequent redecoration and renovation to keep up with changing trends and personal tastes. Consequently, the home decor market experiences growth as consumers invest more in creating personalized and appealing home spaces.

Influence of social media and Lifestyle Trends:

The influence of social media and lifestyle trends is a significant driving force in the home decor market. Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and design blogs play a pivotal role in shaping consumer preferences and aspirations. They provide a wealth of ideas and inspiration for home decor, showcasing the latest trends, styles, and DIY projects. As influencers and peers share images of well-decorated homes, it creates a desire among viewers to emulate these aesthetics in their own spaces. This phenomenon leads to increased consumer engagement with home decor products, as people strive to update their homes to reflect current trends and personal tastes. The visual and interactive nature of social media makes it a powerful tool for influencing consumer choices and trends in home decoration.

Technological Advancements and Customization:

Technological advancements and customization are significantly reshaping the home decor market. The integration of technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in interior design apps allows consumers to visualize furniture and decor in their own spaces before making a purchase. This innovation enhances the shopping experience and reduces the uncertainty associated with online purchases. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms offers a more extensive range of products and simplifies the process of comparing and selecting decor items. Customization is another key trend; consumers now have more opportunities to personalize products to their specific tastes and requirements. This shift towards personalized decor not only caters to individual preferences but also allows for unique and tailored home environments, thereby driving further interest and growth in the market.

By Product Type:



Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting Others

Home furniture represents the largest market by product type due to its essential role in functionality and aesthetics, driving consumer spending on these staple items for comfortable and stylish living spaces.

By Distribution Channel:



Home Decor Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Store

Gift Shops Others

E-commerce (online store) platforms represent the largest distribution channel segment in the home decor market, offering consumers convenience, a wide variety of options, and the ability to compare prices and styles easily.

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America is the largest market by region, largely because of the high disposable income of consumers and the influence of lifestyle trends that encourage regular updates and enhancements in home decor.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the key players in the market include:



Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Forbo Holding AG

Hanssem Co. Ltd.

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International Inc. (HNI Corporation)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Samson Holding Ltd.

Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Sophia Home

Springs Window Fashions Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.

Speak to An Analyst:

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us



















IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163