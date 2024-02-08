Azerbaijan And Brazil Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani
Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has received a
delegation headed by the Head of the Brazil-Azerbaijan Friendship
Group in the Federal Senate of Brazil, Senator Nelsinho Trad, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Trend .
The senator is on a visit to the country to observe the
extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing bilateral
and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil. Plans
to bolster political exchanges and mechanisms for bilateral
consultations were explored. The upcoming session of the joint
working group on trade and investment cooperation between the
Azerbaijani and Brazilian governments was also highlighted.
Bayramov underscored the special importance of Azerbaijan's
presidential election, marking the first such election in the
nation's independent history. This milestone occurred amidst the
complete restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty.
The meeting highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan hosting
the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year and the
importance of enhancing bilateral relations. There was also
discussion on coordinating with Brazil, which will host COP30,
along with other mutual regional and bilateral interests.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their
candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of
the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided
to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107830192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.