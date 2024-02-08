Azerbaijan And Brazil Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation headed by the Head of the Brazil-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Federal Senate of Brazil, Senator Nelsinho Trad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Trend .

The senator is on a visit to the country to observe the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Brazil. Plans to bolster political exchanges and mechanisms for bilateral consultations were explored. The upcoming session of the joint working group on trade and investment cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Brazilian governments was also highlighted.

Bayramov underscored the special importance of Azerbaijan's presidential election, marking the first such election in the nation's independent history. This milestone occurred amidst the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year and the importance of enhancing bilateral relations. There was also discussion on coordinating with Brazil, which will host COP30, along with other mutual regional and bilateral interests.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

