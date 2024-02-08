Uzbek, Belarusian Presidents Get Acquainted With Activities Of Technopark

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, accompanied by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited the Technopark in the city of Tashkent, Trend reports.

The distinguished guest was presented with a wide range of high-tech products produced at Technopark enterprises: household appliances, electronic meters, elevators and escalators, pumps, industrial boilers, cooling systems and others.

The industrial complex, created on the initiative of the head of our state, houses 17 production facilities with a total value of US$365 million. The logistics center will begin operating this year.

Products are produced under foreign brands and under their control, and are in high demand in the domestic and foreign markets. Manufactured products are exported to 10 countries.

The leaders noted the need to expand cooperation between leading enterprises, mutual exchange of experience and technology transfer.