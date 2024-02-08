Uzbek, Belarusian Presidents Get Acquainted With Activities Of Technopark

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The President of
the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, accompanied by the
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, visited
the Technopark in the city of Tashkent, Trend reports.
The distinguished guest was presented with a wide range of
high-tech products produced at Technopark enterprises: household
appliances, electronic meters, elevators and escalators, pumps,
industrial boilers, cooling systems and others.
The industrial complex, created on the initiative of the head of
our state, houses 17 production facilities with a total value of
US$365 million. The logistics center will begin operating this
year.
Products are produced under foreign brands and under their
control, and are in high demand in the domestic and foreign
markets. Manufactured products are exported to 10 countries.
The leaders noted the need to expand cooperation between leading
enterprises, mutual exchange of experience and technology
transfer.
MENAFN08022024000187011040ID1107830191
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.