Rumi Spice Demonstrates The Power Of Business To Support Communities During Conflict

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder & CEO of Rumi Spice, Keith Alaniz, pictured here in Afghanistan, is committed to providing sustainable Afghan livelihoods.

Women during the saffron harvest in Herat, Afghanistan harvesting Rumi Spice premium Afghan Saffron.

A selection of Rumi Spice's premium spices directly sourced from Afghanistan

Amidst Taliban control, Rumi Spice is committed to providing sustainable livelihoods in Afghanistan, currently supporting over 4,000 Afghan women annually.

- Keith Alaniz, Founder & CEO of Rumi SpiceSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst widespread adversity, Rumi Spice serves as a testament to the capacity of business ventures to catalyze positive global change. Operating under the complexities of the Taliban's control, Rumi Spice has continued its mission to provide economic stability in Afghanistan and its commitment to Afghan Women's Empowerment . Rumi Spice employs over 4,000 Afghan women annually.Keith Alaniz, CEO of Rumi Spice, explains the company's ability to continue operations under such challenging circumstances. "From the outset, we opted to establish Rumi Spice as a for-profit social enterprise, consciously avoiding direct associations with governmental bodies. This strategy has enabled us to continue our work despite the political and social upheavals following the fall of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of the international community," says Alaniz."Our work is more crucial than ever," Alaniz continues, "especially in a time when the economy, previously sustained by international aid, is near collapse. Rumi Spice not only contributes significantly to the country's economic stability but also stands as a testament to the critical role of women in private industry."In the face of daunting challenges, the future holds a promise of hope for Afghan women. Rumi Spice remains a vital supporter of Afghan women's empowerment. By employing a dedicated team of women in roles ranging from field laborers to operations managers, the company not only highlights the indispensable contributions of Afghan women to the agricultural sector but also affirms the importance of their participation in the workforce. Rumi Spice's commitment to providing opportunities and fair wages to these women stands as a powerful example of how businesses can play a crucial role in fostering gender equality and economic development.Rumi Spice's commitment to empowerment and sustainable development serves as an inspiring model for positive change, not just in Afghanistan but globally, proving that even in the most difficult times, hope can flourish through determination and innovative thinking.About Rumi Spice:Rumi Spice is a socially responsible enterprise that works directly with Afghan farmers to source the highest quality saffron and premium spices. By providing fair wages and sustainable employment, Rumi Spice aims to catalyze economic development and support the agricultural sector in Afghanistan. Through its commitment to ethical practices and female empowerment, Rumi Spice continues to make a profound impact on the lives of thousands, fostering hope and resilience in challenging circumstances.

Jen Tracy

Rumi Spice

+1 2102014952‬

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other