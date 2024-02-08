Conference Highlights Jordan's Medical Landscape During Peace And War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Deputizing for Her Royal Highness Princess Muna Al Hussein, Senator Yassin Hassan inaugurated the conference "Jordan's Medical Leadership in Peace and War" on Thursday. The conference aims to spotlight Jordan's medical landscape, including its advancements, capacities, and expertise in war medicine.The two-day conference will cover various topics, including medical tourism, medical education, pharmaceutical security, war injuries, psychological and physical trauma management, pediatric injuries and diseases, ophthalmic injuries, and advancements in various medical fields.Hassan emphasized Jordan's steadfast stance against Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, praising the dedication of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza despite challenging circumstances.He reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support for Palestine, evident through the deployment of Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza and the West Bank, pledging continued solidarity until the realization of Palestinian rights and statehood.Highlighting Jordan's prominence in medical tourism, Hassan urged national efforts to revitalize this sector, underlining Jordan's exceptional medical professionals and institutions.Dr. Ziyad Zoubi, head of the Jordan Medical Association, condemned the ongoing genocide in Gaza, which have targeted civilians, including children and the sick, and devastated infrastructure.He underscored the critical role of Jordanian doctors in times of conflict and peace, highlighting their provision of essential medical services in Gaza and other areas.Alongside the conference, a training workshop on "digital media (the influential doctor)" will be conducted, organized by the Jordan Medical Association in collaboration with the Royal Medical Services, the Jordan Tourism Board, government and private hospitals, the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, and affiliated scientific societies.