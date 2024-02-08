25 Years Of Progress: Sustainable Development Initiatives Transforming Jordan's Governorates, 6Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jerash Governorate: Practical Solutions for Local Development ChallengesRoyal initiatives and projects in Jerash Governorate have ushered in a transformative shift in the quality of services offered to its citizens, fostering development across diverse sectors and enhancing living standards.These endeavors have been laser-focused on identifying realistic solutions to the development hurdles faced by local communities, working collaboratively to address the needs of various demographics through concerted efforts.His Majesty's unwavering commitment to engaging with the people of Jerash, actively listening to their concerns, and understanding their developmental and service-related needs through direct field visits has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of progress in the region.In the healthcare domain, the establishment of the Jerash Governmental Hospital and the subsequent opening of the Sakib Health Center underscore a dedicated effort to deliver top-notch healthcare services to the residents of the governorate.Furthermore, the implementation of 12 pilot projects under the National Self-Employment Program (Inhad), with an investment totaling JD500,000, has generated 73 job opportunities and provided training to 116 young individuals, empowering them to embark on productive ventures.In the realm of youth development, the establishment of 13 centers, 17 clubs, a youth hostel, and a sports complex, coupled with ongoing efforts to introduce a swimming pool within the complex and set up a branch of the Zaha Cultural Center for Children, exemplifies a commitment to nurturing the potential of the younger generation.Additionally, the inauguration of the Bab Amman Farm for sustainable hydroponics marks a pioneering endeavor in promoting sustainable development, fostering economic opportunities, and leveraging modern agricultural techniques to benefit the region's populace.Moreover, a design and engineering services agreement with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature has paved the way for the establishment of an environmentally friendly heritage agricultural and tourist city project spanning 210 dunams, harnessing the natural attributes that distinguish Jerash.More to follow...