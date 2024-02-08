President Of Belarus Embarks On Visit To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 7. At the
invitation of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Belarusian
President Alexander Lukashenko will embark on an official visit
Uzbekistan on February 7-9, Trend reports.
The agenda includes high-level talks focusing on the practical
aspects of further enhancing the comprehensive cooperation between
Uzbekistan and Belarus. The discussions will delve into topics such
as boosting mutual trade turnover and fostering collaboration in
key sectors like agriculture, light and food industries,
pharmaceuticals, and communications.
The leaders will also explore programs aimed at strengthening
partnerships in professional education, healthcare, culture,
sports, and tourism. The visit is expected to conclude with the
signing of a set of bilateral agreements.
Notably, leading up to the visit, Tashkent is hosting several
business events involving representatives from both countries,
including the second Interregional Forum and a meeting of the
Business Council.
