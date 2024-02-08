Healthtech Startup Actofit Secures $10M Investment From Mirai Capital

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Actofit, a digital health startup is poised for a significant leap

forward with a $10M investment from Mirai Capital announced as part of its

Series A round at a prominent healthcare event in UAE. This strategic

financial infusion underscores Actofit's mission to strengthen its grip in the

Middle East markets.

Mirai Capital, a forward-thinking global investment management firm,

recognizes the growing personalised digital health market size and the

increasing healthcare spending across preventive care. This partnership is

poised to redefine the future of health management through innovative

solutions.

Actofit, a dedicated player in addressing chronic health issues,

offers a wide range of devices measuring over 150 parameters enabling

earlier detection of chronic diseases and proven DTx programs to remission

such conditions. With a user base exceeding 1 million, Actofit empowers

individuals to make sustainable lifestyle changes, promoting overall well-being

and remission of chronic diseases.

With Mirai Capital's substantial support, Actofit is ready to play a key role in

this transformation.