Healthtech Startup Actofit Secures $10M Investment From Mirai Capital

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Actofit, a digital health startup is poised for a significant leap
forward with a $10M investment from Mirai Capital announced as part of its
Series A round at a prominent healthcare event in UAE. This strategic
financial infusion underscores Actofit's mission to strengthen its grip in the
Middle East markets.
Mirai Capital, a forward-thinking global investment management firm,
recognizes the growing personalised digital health market size and the
increasing healthcare spending across preventive care. This partnership is
poised to redefine the future of health management through innovative
solutions.
Actofit, a dedicated player in addressing chronic health issues,
offers a wide range of devices measuring over 150 parameters enabling
earlier detection of chronic diseases and proven DTx programs to remission
such conditions. With a user base exceeding 1 million, Actofit empowers
individuals to make sustainable lifestyle changes, promoting overall well-being
and remission of chronic diseases.
With Mirai Capital's substantial support, Actofit is ready to play a key role in
this transformation.
