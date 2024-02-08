Automotive NVH Materials Market To Reach US$ 19.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.5% CAGR – IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive NVH Materials Market Report by Product (Polyurethane, Mixed Textiles Fibers, Fiber Glass, Polyester Fiber, NBR, Polypropylene, PVC, Textile Materials (Synthetic), Textile Materials (Cotton)), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCV, HCV), Application (Trunk Module, Floor Module, Wheel Arches, Cockpit Module, Roof Module, Engine Casing, Bonnet Liners), and Region 2024-2032 .” offers a detailed analysis of the automotive NVH materials market size, drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global automotive NVH materials market size reached US$ 13.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

What is Automotive NVH Materials?

Automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials reduce unwanted noise, vibrations, and harshness in automobiles, especially buses and cars. Structure- and air-borne sounds can cause discomfort for passengers and hamper the vehicle's durability. Various engine accessories, like steering wheels, cooling fans, floor and pedals, transmit vibration and noise which are reduced using NVH materials.

As the use of these materials improves durability, enhances fuel economy and lowers cabin sounds in vehicles, they are being used by automotive manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, an increase in the sales of luxury cars around the world, coupled with the flourishing automotive industry, is providing thrust to the growth of the NVH materials market.

Automotive NVH Materials Market Trends:

At present, non-woven automobile NVH materials are in constant demand from vendors on account of their lightweight and oil resistance. Besides, manufacturers are widening their product portfolio by employing polyurethane, polypropylene and polyvinyl chloride as NVH materials. Apart from this, governments around the world are implementing strict regulations to reduce vehicle noise levels.

For instance, the European Commission adopted a new regulation to reduce noise pollution from passenger vehicles, buses, trucks, coaches, etc. in 2014. In line with this, automobile manufacturers are utilizing NVH materials to minimize unwanted noise. Further, the use of barriers with tunable transmission loss and sound absorbers with tunable frequency response are expected to propel the sales of automotive NVH materials.

Automotive NVH Materials Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive NVH materials market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

3M Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Covestro AG

Celanese Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG Borgers AG.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the automotive NVH materials market on the basis of product, vehicle type and

application

Based On Product:



Polyurethane

Mixed Textiles Fibers

Fiber Glass

Polyester Fiber

NBR

Polypropylene

PVC

Textile Materials (Synthetic) Textile Materials (Cotton)

Based On Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicles

LCV HCV

Based On Application:



Trunk Module

Floor Module

Wheel Arches

Cockpit Module

Roof Module

Engine Casing Bonnet Liners

Based On Region:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa Latin America

