US Government Responds To Growing Herpes Epidemic With Strategic Plan

- Herpes Cure Advocacy Board President, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, MD, MPH,BALA CYNWYD, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic win for herpes advocates, a plan was published on February 6th that will initiate a strategic federal public health response to Herpes Simplex Virus for the first time. Advocates are celebrating the draft release of the plan from the Department of Health and Human Services that outlines action steps for the cure, treatment and prevention of herpes. Herpes impacts nearly half of Americans. And as a sexually transmitted infection globally, experts suggest there has not been enough progress made to address the infection, despite its importance as a critical public health issue. Public comment is open now through February 16th.Herpes Cure Advocacy Board President, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, MD, MPH, says,“This is an important and historic step towards a real public health response for herpes in this country. People need better treatment options and better tests. We are excited that our advocacy has made a difference leading to this meaningful change.”Herpes is highly common - yet advocates say there are extensive gaps in medical knowledge and misconceptions as to the long-term health impacts. Recent scientific evidence shows that HSV-1 can cause neurodegenerative disease and is strongly suspected as a contributing factor in Alzheimer's Disease.Scientific evidence has shown that genital herpes, spreading without intervention, is contributing to the spread of HIV. Advocates and experts insist that addressing genital herpes is a critical area of missed opportunity in the global fight to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS.##About Herpes Cure Advocacy:Herpes Cure Advocacy is a non-profit advocacy organization with the goal of cure, treatment and prevention for Herpes Simplex Virus types 1 and 2. HCA, led by some of the world's leading experts, is the only patient advocacy working towards a cure, treatment and prevention for HSV in the US. Our mission is to eradicate the world of Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2) so carriers can be healthy and improve their quality of life.##

