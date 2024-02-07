               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish MP: Holding Elections In All Of Azerbaijan Is Momentous Event For Whole Turkic World


(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The presidential election is held for the first time in the entire territory of fraternal Azerbaijan. This is a momentous event for Türkiye and the whole Turkic world, and we are proud of it. The people of Azerbaijan experience the joy of the event,” said the head of the Türkiye Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Şamil Ayrim.

“Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity by ending the occupation of its territories during the 44-day Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures last year. The brilliant achievements of the fraternal country make the entire Turkic world happy,” Şamil Ayrim underlined.

Highlighting the importance of signing a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish deputy underscored that the main goal is now the normalisation of relations.

“We believe that peace will be achieved just as the war ended. Azerbaijan's state policy is aimed at peaceful coexistence with its neighbours," Şamil Ayrim added.

