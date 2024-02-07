Turkish MP: Holding Elections In All Of Azerbaijan Is Momentous Event For Whole Turkic World

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The presidential election is held for the first time in the
entire territory of fraternal Azerbaijan. This is a momentous event
for Türkiye and the whole Turkic world, and we are proud of it. The
people of Azerbaijan experience the joy of the event,” said the
head of the Türkiye Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group
of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), Şamil Ayrim.
“Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity by
ending the occupation of its territories during the 44-day
Patriotic War and anti-terrorist measures last year. The brilliant
achievements of the fraternal country make the entire Turkic world
happy,” Şamil Ayrim underlined.
Highlighting the importance of signing a peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish deputy underscored that the
main goal is now the normalisation of relations.
“We believe that peace will be achieved just as the war ended.
Azerbaijan's state policy is aimed at peaceful coexistence with its
neighbours," Şamil Ayrim added.
