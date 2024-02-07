Exports from Iran’s Semnan province inclines by 34 percent in 10 months YoY

(MENAFN) During the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024), exports from Semnan province surged by 34 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the director-general of Semnan province’s Customs Department.



Morteza Hajian-Nejad also noted an 88 percent increase in the province’s customs income during the same ten-month period, year on year. These figures reflect a significant growth trend in Semnan province's export activities.



In the preceding Iranian calendar year 1401 (ended on March 20, 2023), the value of exports from Semnan province escalated by 19 percent, reaching USD120 million.



Hajian-Nejad highlighted Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the primary export destinations for Semnan province. The main exported items included wire and cable, detergent, plastic containers, sodium hydroxide, evaporative cooler, wool, and light hydrocarbon.



According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports totaled 113 million tons valued at USD40.5 billion during the first 10 months of the current year.



Although this reflects a nine percent increase in weight compared to the previous year, there was an 11 percent decline in value, indicating fluctuations in the non-oil export sector. These figures demonstrate the challenges and dynamics influencing Iran's export performance amidst evolving global economic conditions.

