Back To Back Blasts Kill 26, Injure 47 In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- At least 26 people lost their lives and around 47 others received injuries in back to back blasts that occurred in different districts of Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday, a day before general elections in the country.

According to a senior administrative official, Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan, the first blast took place outside the election office of an independent candidate, Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin district of Balochistan.

He confirmed to the media that at least 14 people were killed while 30 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Shortly after the first blast, another blast took place outside the election office of religious political party Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.

The Deputy Commissioner of Qila Saifullah, Yasir Bazai in a statement to media confirmed that at least 12 people were killed while 17 others were injured in the blast, which took place outside the JUI-Fآ's election office. The electoral candidate of the JUI-F, Maulana Abdul Wassay remained unhurt in the blast.

The injured were shifted to the nearest medical facilities where the condition of several wounded is reported critical.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The blasts occurred at a time when political parties in Pakistan concluded their political campaigns on Wednesday for the general elections to be held on February 8th.

Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar

Haq Kakar strongly condemned the blasts in Pishin and Qila Saifullah. Expressing regret over the loss of lives in blasts, the premier instructed the authorities to provide immediate medical aid to the injured.

However, he affirmed that the government is determined to conduct the general elections peacefully and any attempt to sabotage the law and order situation will be thwarted. (end)

sbk











