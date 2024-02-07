Wireless Charging Market Expected To Hit A Valuation Of US$ 50.1 Billion, With A CAGR Of 11.8% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Wireless Charging Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global wireless charging market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global wireless charging market size reached US$ 17.8 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report at – /requestsampleFactors Affecting the Growth of the Wireless Charging Industry:.Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Wearables:A significant driver for the wireless charging market is the widespread adoption of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, as well as wearable technology such as smartwatches and wireless earbuds. As the number of these devices continues to grow, so does the demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions. Wireless charging offers users the convenience of charging their devices without the need for traditional cables and connectors. This driver is further amplified by the increasing integration of wireless charging capabilities into new device models..Electrification of the Automotive Industry:The automotive industry's shift towards electrification and the development of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) has created a significant demand for wireless charging solutions. Wireless charging for electric vehicles, also known as wireless EV charging or inductive charging, eliminates the need for physical cables and connectors, making the charging process more convenient and user-friendly. The growth of the electric vehicle market, coupled with the expansion of charging infrastructure, drives the adoption of wireless charging in the automotive sector..Consumer Electronics and IoT Integration:Wireless charging is not limited to smartphones and vehicles; it extends to various consumer electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Smart home devices, such as wireless speakers, smart thermostats, and security cameras, often incorporate wireless charging capabilities. This integration simplifies device setup and maintenance for consumers. Additionally, IoT devices, which are increasingly used in industries like healthcare, agriculture, and logistics, benefit from wireless charging solutions that eliminate the need for frequent battery replacement or manual recharging.Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:Wireless Charging Market Trends:The integration of wireless charging solutions in public and commercial spaces is a significant driver for the market. Businesses, restaurants, airports, coffee shops, and even public transportation hubs are increasingly offering wireless charging stations to attract and retain customers. The convenience of being able to charge devices while on the go or during a meal has a positive impact on user experience.The deployment of wireless charging infrastructure in these locations encourages the adoption of wireless charging technology and expands its accessibility. Moreover, ongoing advancements in wireless charging technology have led to improvements in charging speed and efficiency. Newer wireless charging standards and technologies offer faster charging rates, reducing the time required to charge devices.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:.Convenient Power HK Limited.Energizer Holdings, Inc.Integrated Device Technology.Leggett & Platt Incorporated.Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.Powermat Technologies Ltd..Qualcomm Incorporated.Texas Instruments Incorporated.Witricity Corporation.SamsungWireless Charging Market Report Segmentation:By Technology:.Resonant Charging.Radio Frequency Based charging.OthersInductive charging represented the largest segment, mainly due to its widespread adoption in various consumer devices and its compatibility with existing infrastructure.By Transmission Range:.Consumer Electronics.Industrial.Healthcare.Automotive.DefenceShort range represented the largest segment, reflecting the prevalent use of wireless charging for close-proximity devices, including smartphones and wearable gadgets.By Application:.Short Range.Medium Range.Long-Range Wireless ChargersConsumer electronics represented the largest segment, driven by the increasing demand for wireless charging solutions in smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices.Regional Insights:.North America (United States, Canada).Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others).Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others).Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others).Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Asia Pacific was the largest market, attributed to the region's significant consumer electronics manufacturing and consumption, as well as its early adoption of wireless charging technologies.Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse More Reports:.Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market:.Syngas Market:.Electric Insulator Market:.Intragastric Balloons Market:.Laboratory Centrifuge Market:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

