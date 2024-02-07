Saudi Arabia French Fries Market Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies Analysis, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Saudi Arabia French Fries Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia french fries market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia French Fries Market?

The Saudi Arabia french fries market size reached US$ 375.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 714.2 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during 2023-2028.

What are French Fries?

French fries, known simply as fries are a popular side dish made from potatoes. They are typically cut into thin, uniform strips and then deep-fried in oil until they achieve a golden-brown color with a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. This dish is cherished worldwide for its savory taste and satisfying texture, often seasoned with salt, and served with a variety of condiments such as ketchup, mayonnaise, vinegar, or cheese. Originating from Belgium or France, there's a global appeal to French fries, thus making them a staple in fast-food restaurants, diners, and pubs. They are also widely available in frozen form for home cooking.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Saudi Arabia French Fries Market?

The growing trend towards Westernized eating patterns among the Saudi population, particularly among the youth represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across Saudi Arabia. This includes increased consumption of fast-food items, with French fries being a prominent side dish. The fast-food sector in Saudi Arabia is booming, supported by a young population, increasing urbanization, and the rising presence of international fast-food chains, where French fries are a key menu item. The country's focus on expanding its tourism and hospitality industry, especially considering Vision 2030, is increasing the demand for Western-style cuisine, including French fries. A growing retail sector, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, offers a variety of frozen French fries, which facilitates consumer access to the product for home cooking. The demand for convenience food options, such as frozen French fries that reduce cooking time, is on the rise due to busy lifestyles and the increasing number of working women. Improvements in cold chain logistics are making it easier to import and store frozen products like French fries, which ensures a consistent supply to meet the growing demand, thus facilitating the growth of the market.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Saudi Arabia French Fries Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.



Al Kabeer Group ME (Savola Group)

Al Munajem Cold Stores Company

Americana Group Inc

BRF S.A

Food & Fine Pastries Al Sunbulah Manufacturing Co

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Kühne + Heitz B.V.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

McCain Foods Limited

Mondial Foods B.V.

Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company Wafrah for Industry and Development.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing, end user, import and domestic production and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:



Plain Flavoured

Breakup by Pricing:



Mass Premium

Breakup by End User:



HORECA Retailers

Breakup by

Import and Domestic Production:



Import Domestic Production

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Business-to-Business (B2B) Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Regional Insights:



Al Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Makkah Others

Key Highlights of the Report:





























Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

