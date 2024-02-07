Britin declines calls from Irish unity vote

(MENAFN) United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has played down the prospects of an Irish unity referendum following the appointment of Michelle O’Neill as the first nationalist politician to hold the position of the first minister in Northern Ireland since the partition of Ireland over a century ago. Sunak, addressing lawmakers from both sides of the Irish border on Monday, urged the newly established Belfast executive to focus on addressing practical, day-to-day issues affecting people's lives before pursuing discussions about a united Ireland.



In response to what O’Neill hailed as a "new dawn" in Northern Irish politics, Sunak emphasized the need for the executive to concentrate on non-constitutional matters that impact citizens directly. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party leaders, ministers, and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Stormont, Sunak highlighted the significance of re-establishing a functioning power-sharing government in Northern Ireland after two years of political deadlock.



Describing the day as historic, Sunak expressed satisfaction that Northern Ireland's politicians are back in charge, making decisions on behalf of their people. He emphasized that the real work begins now, suggesting a focus on practical governance and policy issues.



While Sunak and his Irish counterpart shared a similar perspective on the post-political gridlock developments in Northern Ireland, Leo Varadkar's absence at the joint appearance raised speculation about potential tensions between the United Kingdom and Ireland. This speculation intensified amid discussions of United Kingdom proposals to grant immunity to Britons accused of offenses during 'The Troubles,' a three-decade period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland. The absence of a joint appearance added a layer of complexity to the diplomatic relations, hinting at potential challenges ahead in the evolving landscape of Anglo-Irish interactions.





