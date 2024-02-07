(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 6, 2024 1:16 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "CIPP/E Mock Q&A Session"
What
The CIPP/E Mock Q&A Session hosted by InfosecTrain offers participants a unique opportunity to engage with industry expert Jai, a distinguished professional in Data Privacy and various cybersecurity certifications. This interactive session is designed to simulate real-world scenarios related to Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E), allowing attendees to deepen their understanding of data privacy concepts and compliance. Participants will not only gain insights into the intricacies of CIPP/E but also benefit from the expertise of JAI, receiving valuable guidance, industry perspectives, and the chance to earn a CPE certificate. With access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance, this event is a comprehensive learning experience for individuals seeking to advance their knowledge in the ever-evolving field of data protection and privacy.
When
15th February 2024
8:00 PM to 9:00 PM (IST)
Why Attend
Attending the CIPP/E Mock Q&A Session with InfosecTrain featuring renowned speaker Jai is a must for professionals and enthusiasts in the field of data privacy and cybersecurity. This webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain practical insights into the complexities of Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) through simulated real-world scenarios. JAI's expertise, spanning Data Privacy, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT, FIP, FIPT-OT, CISA, CSA, and CSA STAR, ensures a rich learning experience. Participants not only have the chance to enhance their knowledge but also receive a CPE certificate, reinforcing their professional credentials. Additionally, with access to recorded sessions, post-training support, and free career guidance, this webinar provides a comprehensive package for skill development, making it an invaluable resource for those looking to excel in the dynamic and crucial realm of data privacy and cybersecurity.
Registration Link :
About InfosecTrain
InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.
To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:
Please write back to ... or call at IND: 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free) / US: +1 657-221-1127 / UK: +44 7451 208413
MENAFN07022024003520003262ID1107819954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.