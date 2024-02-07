Climate Libel Circus 'Slapps Down' 1St Amendment In DC

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It will now be up to a diverse jury of District of Columbia citizens in the coming days to decide whether to uphold the most sacred of American constitutional rights, the First Amendment, in a 12-year-old libel and defamation trial.

The case is between former Penn State professor and celebrity climate scientist Michael E Mann, who claims former National Review commentator Mark Steyn and Competitive Enterprise Institute analyst and part-time blogger Rand Simberg, libeled him in their 2012 blog posts.

American TV science presenter 'The Science Guy' Bill Nye speaks to Capitol Intelligence/BBN on the First Amendment implications in the 12-year libel and defamation Climategate lawsuit of Professor Michael Mann against Competitive Enterprise Institute analyst Rand Simberg and National Review commentator Mark Steyn at the DC Superior Court of Washington on January 24, 2024.

What was originally billed to be a Scopes Monkey Trial on climate change – with pro-environment billionaires such as

Tom Steyer

and Illinois Governor J B Pritzker battling the likes of chemicals and energy tycoon Charles Koch – has instead degenerated the DC Superior Court hearing room of Judge Alfred Irving

into a depressing C-list circus.

Thus we have seen TV's“Science Guy” Bill Nye giving comfort to his old friend Mann and former US congresswoman and original Tea Party firebrand Michele Bachman pushing around the now wheelchair-bound right-wing Canadian political“shock jock” commentator and cruise-ship crooner

Mark Steyn.

Mann claims he was libeled and defamed when Simberg and Steyn compared the then Penn State professor to convicted child sex offender Jerry Sandusky, a Penn State football coach.

But Steyn and Simberg only wrote that Penn State carried out a“whitewash” investigation into allegations of scientific misconduct by Mann in creating his trademark“hockey stick” climate-change graph demonstrating the sharp rise in man-made global warming after senior Penn State officials conspired to cover up Sandusky's predatory acts to safeguard the university's football program, as detailed in the

2012 investigative report by former FBI director Louis Freeh.

“Mann could be said to be the Jerry Sandusky of climate science, except that instead of molesting children, he has molested and tortured data in the service of politicized science that could have dire economic consequences for the nation and planet,” Steyn wrote in the National Review Online, lifting the most sensational phrase from Simberg's article .

Mann's lawyers, John B Williams and Peter Fontaine, have so far failed to make their case proving the climate scientist suffered any damages to his reputation from Steyn's and Simberg's musings, with Mann claiming only to have suffered“mean looks” from an unknown person at a local supermarket, and unverifiable claims of lost research grants after their publication.

Williams is best known for his defense of big tobacco (RJ Reynolds/Camel) and Mobil Oil. Williams also represented Watergate figure G Gordon Libby in his libel and defamation suit against Richard Nixon's White House counsel, John W Dean.

Steyn is acting pro se in his own defense while Simberg is defended by Baker Hostetler's Mark W DeLaquil, Victoria Weatherford and DC-based free-speech lawyer Mark Bailen.

On the other hand, Mann has exploited the multimillion-dollar libel and defamation lawsuit – underwritten entirely by deep-pocket funding sources yet to be identified – to transform himself as America's crusader against climate deniers, garnering lucrative speaking fees, book royalties and a paid film consultancy in Netflix' Don't Look Up climate satire starring Mann's“bromance” buddy, Leonardo DiCaprio.