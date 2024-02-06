(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Yowie Announces Allergen Packaging Update



CHICAGO, IL, Feb 7, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Yowie will be removing the "nut-free" claim from their surprise inside chocolate packaging and adding this notice on all new production packaging moving forward: "Manufactured in a facility that processes peanuts and tree nuts, but not on the same equipment." Yowie chocolate remains nut-free, however, the manufacturing facility in New York State producing the delicious surprise-inside Yowie chocolates is now producing chocolate containing tree nuts/peanuts in an adjacent section of the plant.

We want to assure our fans that we take nut allergies seriously. While our Yowie treats continue to be crafted on our dedicated nut-free machinery, we're making this packaging change to be completely transparent about the possibility of cross-contamination. It's crucial to emphasize that our Yowie chocolate recipe is staying the same, free of peanuts and tree nuts, made with the same consistent dedication to quality since 2014.

About Yowie

Did you know that yowie is the Australian word for "bigfoot"?! And that the bigfoot are good and not scary? Their purpose is to protect animals from harm! When danger is present, bigfoot use a unique call of "YOWIE" to warn the animals and bring them to safety. With so many modern dangers, they need your help. They are adventuring all over the globe to help animals in distress and want you to join them on their mystery-cloaked quest. Are you up for the challenge? Will you search high and low for the bigfoot to help them rescue wildlife in danger?? Hurry! The bigfoot are calling!

Yowie Group Ltd. makes the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie chocolate is molded in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment.

It's a treat and learning adventure in one!

Our social channels & website are brimming with even more fascinating facts on endangered wildlife, along with adventure-filled activities, games, and competitions. The combo of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to join the adventure to find the bigfoot and help endangered wildlife. Yowie surprise inside chocolates are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit

.

