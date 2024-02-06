Marko Kosta, Founder Of SK8 GYM, Launches Groundbreaking Guide For Adults Learning Skateboarding Later In Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marko Kosta , the founder of SK8 GYM , a leading skate school based in the San Francisco Bay Area, announces the release of his comprehensive one-of-a-kind guide, "Later Skater: Ultimate Guide to Learning Skateboarding Later in Life." The book is now available in eBook and paperback formats, offering valuable insights for adults diving into skateboarding for the first time.Marko Kosta, born and raised in New York City, is not just a skateboarding enthusiast but also a seasoned instructor with over thirty years of skateboarding experience. He founded SK8 GYM in 2018, blending his passion for teaching, skateboarding, and business administration. The skate school has rapidly expanded, now reaching multiple locations across the United States.The book, "Later Skater," reflects Kosta's dedication to making skateboarding accessible and safe to adults of all ages. This comprehensive and essential companion tool breaks down barriers for first-time adult skaters. With over 10,000 hours of skate lessons and more than 2,500 students taught, including over two hundred first-time adult skaters (L8R SK8RS), Kosta is a recognized expert in the field.Kosta highlights his mission is, "To provide enriching, engaging, and empowering skate training, while ensuring safe, fun, and transformative progression. Skateboarding is meditative with therapeutic qualities. It's the most exhilarating sense of freedom and joy on a piece of wood."About SK8 GYM:SK8 GYM, founded by Marko Kosta in 2018, is a leading skateboarding school with a focus on providing quality instruction to adults. With locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicagoland Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Las Vegas, SK8 GYM offers lessons, classes, camps, and parties in skateboarding, roller-skating, and rollerblading. The signature curriculum, SK8 GYM WayTM, ensures a safe, guided, and fun learning environment for skaters of all levels.For more information or to book lessons, visit .

