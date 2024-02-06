War Update: 81 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine has reported 81 combat engagements along the frontline.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 81 combat clashes took place. The enemy also launched four missile strikes and 17 airstrikes, as well as 45 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and injured among the civilian population. Private households and apartment blocks, as well as other civil infrastructure, sustained damage and destruction," the report reads.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the situation has not changed significantly.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: the enemy maintains its military presence close to the border, running sabotage and reconnaissance missions, attacking populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Veterynarne, Okhrymivka, and Mala Vovcha of Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements, including Pokrovka, Shpyl, Holyshivske, and Kostiantynivka of Sumy region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars, as were Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, and Mala Vovcha of Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: the Russians ran no assault operations, while launching an airstrike in the area of Pishchane of Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, and Kotliarivka of Kharkiv region.

Lyman axis: 14 attacks were repelled near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Terny and north of Hryhorivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to break through Ukraine's defenses. Nearly 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Yampolivka, Serebrianka, and Fedorivka of Donetsk region.

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled eight attacks in the Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka districts of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka sector: Ukraine repelled 20 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and another eight – in the areas of Pervomaiske and Nevelske of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to penetrate Ukraine's defense lines. Also, the Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Oleksandropil, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Marinka direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region. The invaders tried to improve their tactical position 14 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

Shakhtarske direction: the Russians conducted no assault operations, while launching airstrikes in the areas of Staromaiorske of Donetsk region and Novodarivka of Zaporizhzhia region. About 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

Zaporizhzhia direction: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Robotyne and west of Vervove in Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines, to no avail. Over 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, and Plavni of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

Kherson direction: the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, they made two such unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops. Kherson, Novoberyslav, and Beryslav of Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also shelled the areas of Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotiahinka, and Tokarivka of Kherson region involving MLR systems.

"During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force hit 13 manpower clusters and two air defense systems. A Kh-59 guided air missile was intercepted. Missile units hit a control point, a manpower cluster, two ammunition depots, and three artillery systems," the General Staff added.

As reported, from February 24, 2022 to February 6, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 390,580 Russian invaders, including 1,020 in the past day alone.