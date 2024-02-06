Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Reports Record User Retention Numbers, Growing Sales

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, is reporting record retention numbers for users enrolled in its programs, or the number of participants that remain in a course; the company is also reporting on growing success in sales. According to the report, the company is seeing a 98% overall retention rate for paid learning experiences on its platform, a percentage that“overwhelmingly exceed[s] industry norms.” The announcement noted that average numbers for the space fall in the 68% to 73% range. Amesite is reporting a 96% retention for technology upskilling programs, such as data science or electric vehicle technologies; a 98% retention for professional-development programs, such as implicit bias or building successful customer relationships; a 97% retention for cohort-based programs, such as logistics or coding for gaming; and a 98% retention for self-paced programs, such as implicit bias or smart manufacturing.

The report also noted an increase in sales activity, following Amesite's recent announcement of no set-up fees and no minimums. The company is reporting a 169% increase in meetings held and a 118% increase in sales opportunities.“We invested deeply in the tech, and we believe we are seeing the rewards of this now, in terms of user outcomes and reduced costs of delivery for us and for our customers,” said Amesite CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“Our AI-powered programs and infrastructure enable institutions to deliver learning with lower costs and price points, and we are working now to drive scale.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an edtech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multibillion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information about the company, please visit

