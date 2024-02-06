               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, IFC Moot Expanding Cooperation Scope Within COP29


2/6/2024 8:36:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed expanding cooperation scope within COP29, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Jamie Fergusson, the Global Director for Climate Business, head of the COP Engagement Team at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), our discussions centered around key issues on the agenda of our country's cooperation with the institution," Jabbarov noted.

According to the minister, along with expanding the scope of cooperation with IFC on the COP29, the key issues were support for the green energy transition and energy security, as well as promotion of public-private partnerships.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

In December 2023, Vice President of the IFC for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora gave exclusive interview .

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search