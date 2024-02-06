Azerbaijan, IFC Moot Expanding Cooperation Scope Within COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and
International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed expanding
cooperation scope within COP29, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.
"During our meeting with Jamie Fergusson, the Global Director
for Climate Business, head of the COP Engagement Team at the
International Finance Corporation (IFC), our discussions centered
around key issues on the agenda of our country's cooperation with
the institution," Jabbarov noted.
According to the minister, along with expanding the scope of
cooperation with IFC on the COP29, the key issues were support for
the green energy transition and energy security, as well as
promotion of public-private partnerships.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the
event in November this year.
In December 2023, Vice President of the IFC for Europe, Latin
America, and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora gave exclusive interview .
