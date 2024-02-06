Azerbaijan, IFC Moot Expanding Cooperation Scope Within COP29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan and International Finance Corporation (IFC) have discussed expanding cooperation scope within COP29, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"During our meeting with Jamie Fergusson, the Global Director for Climate Business, head of the COP Engagement Team at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), our discussions centered around key issues on the agenda of our country's cooperation with the institution," Jabbarov noted.

According to the minister, along with expanding the scope of cooperation with IFC on the COP29, the key issues were support for the green energy transition and energy security, as well as promotion of public-private partnerships.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan will host the event in November this year.

In December 2023, Vice President of the IFC for Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean Alfonso Garcia Mora gave exclusive interview .

