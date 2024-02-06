Azerbaijani CEC Briefs Moldavian CEC Representatives On Preps For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. A delegation led
by Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Moldova
Angelica Caraman, who arrived in Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming
February 7 extraordinary presidential election, visited the Central
Election Commission (CEC) on February 6, Trend reports.
According to the information, at the meeting with CEC Chairman
Mazahir Panahov, the guests were informed about the process of
preparation for the election in Azerbaijan and the conditions
created for voters and observers.
Panahov noted that Azerbaijan pays great importance to relations
with Moldova. Emphasizing that the election to be held on February
7 will be remembered in the country's history as the election of
Victory, the CEC Chairman considered it a significant event that
the citizens of the country, who were compelled to vote in
different regions of the country for more than 30 years due to
occupation, will finally vote in their native lands in the upcoming
election.
He mentioned that all conditions have been created in the lands
liberated from occupation as well as in the whole territory of the
country for comfortable voting of electors.
Chairwoman of Moldova's Central Electoral Commission Angelica
Caraman stated that she was pleased to observe the election in
Azerbaijan.
She added that Azerbaijan's experience is very important for
Moldova and she hopes that one day Moldova will also hold election
on the whole territory of the country.
Karaman expressed confidence that the election in Azerbaijan
will be held in accordance with the legal provisions.
