Relations With Azerbaijan Based On Mutual Trust - SCO Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Relations with
Azerbaijan, one of the closest partners of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization (SCO), are based on mutual trust, the SCO Secretary
General Zhang Ming said at a meeting with the Chairman of the
Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov,
Trend reports.
Ming stressed that Azerbaijan has achieved great success in all
areas in recent years.
"So far, we have observed 69 electoral processes. We believe
that the election will be fair and transparent. According to the
charter, the general principles of our mission are non-interference
in the internal affairs of the country, identifying shortcomings
and other issues. We'll publish the results on February 8, when our
observation mission will be completed," he noted.
"We believe that the Azerbaijani people will show their
political will and vote for their worthy candidate,” added
Ming.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
