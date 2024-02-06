Aqaba National Vocational Training Honors Partners For Pioneering Field Training Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 5 (Petra) - The Aqaba National Vocational Training Hub (ANVT), under the umbrella of the National Company for Training and Employment, bestowed honors upon companies and institutions supporting the Field Training Project. This commendation recognizes their invaluable contributions within the framework of executing field-oriented training in the vocational crafts sector.The initiative, spearheaded by the German International Cooperation (GIZ) and financially backed by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), encompasses a diverse array of programs. Notably, several of these programs are being implemented for the first time in the Aqaba Governorate, including Electromechanical Maintenance of Electric Vehicles, Electromechanical Maintenance of Hybrid Vehicles, and Welding Technology.The primary objective is to cultivate skills and empower youth, all of which align with the training model endorsed by ANVT, which is predicated on fostering effective partnerships with the private sector.In a statement released on Monday, ANVT Director, Laith Al-Ziyadine, underscored the pivotal role of robust partnerships with these companies and institutions, emphasizing the continuous efforts to bolster field training programs, with the ultimate goal of preparing youth for the job market through practical training and subsequent employment. The overarching strategy also involves building enduring professional networks.Representatives from private sector entities echoed these sentiments, extolling the significance of their collaboration with ANVT. They lauded the Hub for its role in equipping youth with the requisite skills essential for seamless integration into the job market. The representatives further affirmed that the field training component provided trainees with invaluable real-world experience, facilitating the development of their skills and professional capabilities.Expressing their commitment to future collaborations, these private sector representatives indicated a willingness to engage in additional training programs. They aim to contribute actively to the ongoing development of youth, thereby enhancing their overall competitiveness in the professional landscape.