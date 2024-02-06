Energy Ministry Receives ISO9001:2015 Certificate For Sustainable Practices

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - The Ministry of Energy on Tuesday received the ISO9001:2015 certificate from SGS Jordan, recognizing its commitment to developing effective policies and legislation for ensuring sustainable energy supply security and optimizing the utilization of natural resources, aligning with global best practices.In a press statement, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh underscored the pivotal role of ISO certification in bolstering and refining the ministry's operations, emphasizing the importance of adhering to documented procedures to foster sustainability, minimize costs, and enhance operational efficiency.Kharabsheh expressed his pride in the ministry's attainment, attributing it to the diligent efforts of the ministry's internal audit team and the collaborative work with the SGS team during the preparatory phase, which enabled the ministry to implement corrective measures in line with best practices.Highlighting the global energy challenges and their multi-sectoral impacts, Kharabsheh underscored the concerted efforts between the ministry, sector institutions, private entities, civil society organizations, and citizens to transform challenges into opportunities.He expressed optimism about Jordan's energy future, aiming to transition from an energy-importing nation to a hub for green and renewable energy sources.Ahmed Khawaja, Director of Certification at SGS Jordan, emphasized the significance of the certification in enabling the ministry to actualize its overarching policy, encapsulating its vision, mission, and strategic objectives. He stressed the importance of meticulous planning and policy implementation to achieve the sector's overarching goals.Khawaja encouraged the ministry to pursue broader certification objectives by obtaining the ISO 50001:2018 certificate, which focuses on energy management systems aimed at reducing energy consumption in facilities. This, he emphasized, would incentivize consumer sectors to adopt energy-efficient practices, leading to cost savings and sustainability.