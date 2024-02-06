Jira, PNI Forge Partnership For Sustainable Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) - The Jordanian relief organization (Jira) and Switzerland's Partnership Network International (PNI) have inked a memorandum of understanding in Geneva, aiming to bolster collaboration for sustainable humanitarian and community endeavors in Jordan.As outlined in a press release by Jira on Tuesday, the agreement, endorsed by Jira's Executive Director Nujoud Al-Daqs and PNI's President Isabelle Bourgeois, seeks to deepen cooperation in fostering sustainable multilateral social and economic development to enhance the well-being of local communities in Jordan.Al-Daqs commended PNI's role in driving economic and social progress in Arab societies through its humanitarian initiatives and social protection programs.Jira, a non-profit organization, collaborates with a consortium of public and private entities to execute relief, economic, educational, and medical programs within its annual plans and initiatives.